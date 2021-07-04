Oribel Capital Management LP Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 94.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $497.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $500.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.