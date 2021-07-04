Markston International LLC Sells 496 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Markston International LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.63. 4,384,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,186. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

