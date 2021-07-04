Markston International LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Markston International LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $40.69. 2,606,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,019. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

