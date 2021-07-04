$1.05 EPS Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.09. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Truist increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 93,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07. Masco has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.