Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $86.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. 290,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,200. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,551 shares of company stock valued at $336,538. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

