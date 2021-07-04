$7.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report $7.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.62 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $29.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.38. 396,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

