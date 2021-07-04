Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.0 days.
CLPBF traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.54. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $135.23 and a one year high of $177.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.90.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile
