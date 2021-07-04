Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.0 days.

CLPBF traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.54. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $135.23 and a one year high of $177.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.90.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

