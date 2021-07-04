Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 546,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 465.1 days.

OTCMKTS CTTAF remained flat at $$147.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.87. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $93.60 and a fifty-two week high of $158.67.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

