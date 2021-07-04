iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Mark Stevens’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mark Stevens’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 997.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 67,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,377 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.