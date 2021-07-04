Mark Stevens Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mark Stevens grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,997,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,613,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.37. The stock had a trading volume of 138,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,594. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $194.84 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

