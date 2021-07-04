Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Acquired by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Mark Stevens owned about 0.43% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLTL. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Shares of CLTL stock remained flat at $$105.67 on Friday. 77,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.68. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $105.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.