Mark Stevens Grows Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mark Stevens grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 366,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,267. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

