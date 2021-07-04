Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

