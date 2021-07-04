7,844 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

