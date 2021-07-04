Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.70. 4,186,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,147. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

