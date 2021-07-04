Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 7,998,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,280. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96.

