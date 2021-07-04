Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.7% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $5,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $114.97. 4,723,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56. The company has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

