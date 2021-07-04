ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414,310 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $42,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $12,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 798,966 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 657,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 326,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 284,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 233,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

