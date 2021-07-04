RTW Investments LP Has $72.46 Million Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,612 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 7.50% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $72,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Versant Venture Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

ADVM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $21.92.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

