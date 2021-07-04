Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. 229,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,617. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,987 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,765 shares of company stock worth $6,777,776 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

