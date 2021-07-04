The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

EL stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.56. 620,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $185.48 and a twelve month high of $320.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

