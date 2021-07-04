Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after acquiring an additional 964,421 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

