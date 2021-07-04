AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $184.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.