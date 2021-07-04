-$0.05 EPS Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of VTGN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 710,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.