Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,158,336. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMAR opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

