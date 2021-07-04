637,000 Shares in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Acquired by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 637,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RACB remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

