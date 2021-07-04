Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $78.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,267. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,328.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

