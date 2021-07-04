Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires Shares of 4,194 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $58.96. 9,699,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,389,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

