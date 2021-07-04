Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after buying an additional 193,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.44 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.