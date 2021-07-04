10,000 Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 2,995.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 59.3% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 326,576 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 121,525 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRPN stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 402,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,931. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.86.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

