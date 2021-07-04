Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP cut its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,356,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235,510 shares during the period. Immunovant comprises about 1.6% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned 0.06% of Immunovant worth $101,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $17,596,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,830 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $8,148,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

IMVT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,033. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

