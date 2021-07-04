Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 80.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

TER opened at $128.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

