FIL Ltd Has $58.39 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $58,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

NYSE:AAP opened at $211.05 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $211.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

