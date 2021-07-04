Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 442,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.32% of iHeartMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 738.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 738,416 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $10,512,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $26.73 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.40.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IHRT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.