AGF Investments Inc. Has $8.11 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,346,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,036,000 after buying an additional 99,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.92.

Shares of SPGI opened at $414.63 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $415.21. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

