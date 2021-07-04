7,109 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $3,642,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,104,253 shares of company stock worth $300,837,892 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,844,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

