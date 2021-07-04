Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

