Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

EOSE traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 114,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,439. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

