Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Investors Real Estate Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.54. 33,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.