EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ESLOY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. 13,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $93.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

