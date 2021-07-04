100,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVSB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $734,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVSB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 7,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.50.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

