OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 150,000 GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,205,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $4,995,000.

Shares of GXIIU remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,185. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

