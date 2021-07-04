OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTPYU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth approximately $39,156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth approximately $20,080,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $12,048,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $11,546,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RTPYU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 48,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,831. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

