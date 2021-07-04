OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,231 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.67% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 59,900.0% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

MAAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,860. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

