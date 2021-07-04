TrueFi (TRU) Reaches Market Cap of $21.64 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. TrueFi has a market cap of $21.64 million and $1.52 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

