Citadel Market Capitalization Tops $100,718.81 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $100,718.81 and approximately $402.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 152.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

