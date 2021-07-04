Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. 222,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,339. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.