Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

BTE traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.45. 2,070,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,653. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.93. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

