TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02. Also, Director Jay J. White acquired 537 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.93 per share, with a total value of C$33,258.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,806.29. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 over the last three months.

TRP stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,256,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,338. The firm has a market cap of C$60.30 billion and a PE ratio of 25.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.31%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

