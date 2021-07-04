Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $54.12 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 215.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 662,159 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 743,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 337,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

XOM stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.